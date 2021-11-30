MARKET NEWS

English
Subscribe to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 29, 2021.

November 30, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Arihant Capital IPO report on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company


Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. (STAR) is one of the largest private health insurers in India. Incorporated in 2006, it has a market share of 15.8% as of FY21. From being the first standalone health insurance ("SAHI") company in India in 2006, where it has grown into the largest SAHI company in the Indian health insurance market. The company’s main focus is on the retail and group health insurance markets which accounted for 89.3% and 10.7% of the company's total Gross Written Premium (GWP) in FY21 respectively. It has also been consistently ranked first in the retail health insurance market in India based on GWP over the last three financial years. In FY21, retail health GWP was over 3x the retail health GWP of the next highest retail health insurance market participant, implying that they are well-positioned to gain market share and grow the business.


Valuation and Outlook


In FY21, it had posted a loss due to one-offs and higher claim ratios on account of COVID, which is expected to normalize post FY22E. Its combined ratio has been among the best in the industry at 92–94%, except in FY21, which was impacted by a one-off. The health insurance penetration (premium as a percentage of GDP) in India at 0.4% is significantly lower v/s global average of 2%. We recommend that investors subscribe for the long term.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Star Health and Allied Insurance Company #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 30, 2021 09:24 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.