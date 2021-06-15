Subscribe to Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings

We recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ for long term on Sona Comstar Ltd.’s IPO given i) huge addressable market considering strong growth potential of EV/hybrid products (~41% of revenue), ii) diversification across geographies (~75% revenue from exports) and iii) market share gains in key products. The company is one amongst limited number of players who is well placed to integrate 3 constituents of electric powertrain (differential assembly, high voltage traction and high voltage inverters) into a single matched unit offering an efficient and compact solution to EV OEMs.



Valuation and Outlook

However, Sona Comstar’s financials have remained largely stable over past few years, as EBITDA margin declined 70bp over FY19-21 (despite revenue CAGR of ~5%). Also, challenges such as i) company’s inability to de-risk its PV mix (68% in FY21 v/s 63% in FY18) and ii) issues related to EV industry such as scalability, changing technology and low penetration in India. Against these backdrops, post IPO valuations (38-40x of FY23 EPS) appear expensive as compared to other ancillary companies like MSS (~22x), ENDU (~23x) and BHFC (~28x). While listing gains are limited, we recommend long term investors to SUBSCRIBE.

