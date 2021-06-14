MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 12, 2021.

June 14, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST
Motilal Oswal IPO report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings


SBPFL started supplying differentiated gears/ assemblies in the global EV market since 2016/2018 and has garnered 5%/8.7% market share (as of CY20). These two products currently contribute 46% of revenues while balance 51% comes from starter motors (SM; both Hybrid and conventional). In SM it has 3% market share globally. Global EV and Micro-Hybrid/Hybrid markets form 41% of revenue (18% in FY19) while conventional powertrains constitutes the remaining. Given government’s thrust globally and changing customer preferences, EV and mild hybrid sales are expected to grow 5x by 2025, accounting for 33% global production (8% currently), thus presenting huge opportunity for SBPFL.



Valuation and Outlook


We like SBPFL given its presence in fast growing global EV market, diversified portfolio across categories and robust financials. The issue is valued at 74.1x FY21 P/E on post issue basis. Though the valuation appears fully priced in, given its thrust in fast evolving EV space both in India and globally, market would like to give premium to such emerging growth story. Hence, we recommend Subscribe for Long Term.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #Sona BLW Precision Forgings #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 14, 2021 01:11 pm

