Subscribe to Sona BLW Precision Forgings: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct IPO report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (SBLW) is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered automotive components and systems with capabilities across drivetrain parts and motor electronics. The company has six manufacturing locations in India along with three plants abroad, serving automotive OEMs in the domestic as well as international markets. As of FY21, consolidated sales were at Rs 1,566 crore with EBITDA at Rs 441 crore (margins of ~28%) and PAT at Rs 215 crore. Chief product lines include differential gears (27.8% of sales), differential assemblies (17.6% of sales), micro hybrid starter motors (26.7% of sales) and conventional starter motors (23.8% of sales). The company is truly a global auto ancillary player, deriving 75% of FY21 revenues from overseas, and serves clients across electrified and nonelectrified platforms. SBLW is characterised by a strong technological focus, with R&D spends at 5.8% of revenues in FY21 (~15% of total on roll employee count dedicated to R&D function).



Valuation and Outlook

SBWL provides an exciting play on electrification and possesses healthy financial strength (~28% margins, ~20% RoCE) but valuations proposed are rich (~74x P/E on FY21 basis). Nevertheless, we believe the company offers a good investment case on the back of strong growth prospects. Accordingly, we recommend Subscribe only for long term.

