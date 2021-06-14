Subscribe to Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital IPO report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (SBPF) was incorporated in 1995. In 2013, the company was renamed Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited. The company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality mission-critical automotive components such as differential assemblies, gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, etc. In 2020, Sona Comstar was among the top 10 global players for the differential bevel gear segment and among the largest exporters of starter motors in India. The firm supplies its products across the countries such as India, US, Europe, and China. It has 9 manufacturing and assembly facilities across the USA, India (6), China, and Mexico.



Valuation and Outlook

They have long-standing relationships of 15 years and more with 13 of their top 20 customers. We recommend a SUBSCRIBE for long-term investing.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More