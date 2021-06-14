MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 14, 2021.

June 14, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on Sona BLW Precision Forgings


Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (SBPF) was incorporated in 1995. In 2013, the company was renamed Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited. The company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality mission-critical automotive components such as differential assemblies, gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, etc. In 2020, Sona Comstar was among the top 10 global players for the differential bevel gear segment and among the largest exporters of starter motors in India. The firm supplies its products across the countries such as India, US, Europe, and China. It has 9 manufacturing and assembly facilities across the USA, India (6), China, and Mexico.



Valuation and Outlook


They have long-standing relationships of 15 years and more with 13 of their top 20 customers. We recommend a SUBSCRIBE for long-term investing.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Sona BLW Precision Forgings #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 14, 2021 01:23 pm

