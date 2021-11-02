MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Sigachi Industries: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Sigachi Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 31, 2021.

November 02, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Sigachi Industries


Company was incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, with the business to manufacture chlorinated paraffin and hydrochloric acid in company’s manufacturing unit situated at Hyderabad. In the year 1990, company diversified its product portfolio to manufacture microcrystalline cellulose (“MCC”).



Valuation and Outlook


Hence looking after all above, we recommend to “Subscribe” issue .


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Sigachi Industries #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 2, 2021 09:37 am

