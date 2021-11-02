Subscribe to Sigachi Industries: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on Sigachi Industries

Company was incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, with the business to manufacture chlorinated paraffin and hydrochloric acid in company’s manufacturing unit situated at Hyderabad. In the year 1990, company diversified its product portfolio to manufacture microcrystalline cellulose (“MCC”).



Valuation and Outlook

Hence looking after all above, we recommend to “Subscribe” issue .

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More