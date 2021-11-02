Subscribe to Sigachi Industries: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi IPO report on Sigachi Industries

Sigachi Industries Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, manufacture 59 different grades of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) at its manufacturing units, situated at Hyderabad and Gujarat with an aggregate installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY. With over 30 years of continuous growth, three multi-locational manufacturing facilities and consistent focus on delivering premium quality product, the Company is one of the leading manufacturers of MCC in India. The Company has also entered into operations and management agreements with Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (“GACL”) for operating and managing the manufacturing units owned by GACL and for contract manufacturing of sodium chlorate, stable bleaching powder and poly aluminum chloride in the said units.

Valuation and Outlook

Given that the company is one of the leading manufacturers of Microcrystalline Cellulose in India with over 30 years of experience, Pan India and International market presence, experienced management team and investment led future growth with high RoNW of 32.12% in FY21 and reasonable valuation. - We give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating.

