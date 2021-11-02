MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Sigachi Industries: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Sigachi Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 29, 2021.

Broker Research
November 02, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi IPO report on Sigachi Industries


Sigachi Industries Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, manufacture 59 different grades of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) at its manufacturing units, situated at Hyderabad and Gujarat with an aggregate installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY. With over 30 years of continuous growth, three multi-locational manufacturing facilities and consistent focus on delivering premium quality product, the Company is one of the leading manufacturers of MCC in India. The Company has also entered into operations and management agreements with Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (“GACL”) for operating and managing the manufacturing units owned by GACL and for contract manufacturing of sodium chlorate, stable bleaching powder and poly aluminum chloride in the said units.


Valuation and Outlook


Given that the company is one of the leading manufacturers of Microcrystalline Cellulose in India with over 30 years of experience, Pan India and International market presence, experienced management team and investment led future growth with high RoNW of 32.12% in FY21 and reasonable valuation. - We give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Sigachi Industries #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 2, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.