Subscribe to Shyam Metalics and Energy: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Shyam Metalics and Energy. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 09, 2021.

June 14, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Shyam Metalics and Energy


SMEL is one of the leading integrated steel and Ferro alloys producer in Eastern region of India in terms of long steel products as of Fiscal 2020. It is present across the steel sector’s value chain- pellets, sponge iron, billets, long steel (structural / TMT), pipe, Ferro alloys, railway siding and captive power plant. SMEL has 3 manufacturing units with aggregate operating capacity of 5.70 million TPA with 227 MW of Captive Power Plant. Its 2 integrated units are located at Sambalpur, Odisha and Jamuria, West Bengal respectively. One other unit is located at Mangalpur, West Bengal.


Valuation and Outlook


Hence looking after all above , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for short & long term basis.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Shyam Metalics and Energy #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 14, 2021 11:01 am

