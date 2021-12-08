Subscribe to Shriram Properties: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Shriram Properties

Real-estate developer Shriram Properties Ltd. (SPL), a part of Shriram Group is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 600cr, which opens on 8th Dec. and closes on 10th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 113 - 118 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. From the net fresh issue proceeds, Rs. 200cr will be utilized for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company.

Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 118, SPL is demanding a P/B multiple of 1.8x, which is at significant discount to the peer average of 4.6x. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More