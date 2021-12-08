MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Shriram Properties: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Shriram Properties. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 07, 2021.

Broker Research
December 08, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Shriram Properties


Real-estate developer Shriram Properties Ltd. (SPL), a part of Shriram Group is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 600cr, which opens on 8th Dec. and closes on 10th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 113 - 118 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. From the net fresh issue proceeds, Rs. 200cr will be utilized for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company.



Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 118, SPL is demanding a P/B multiple of 1.8x, which is at significant discount to the peer average of 4.6x. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Shriram Properties #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 8, 2021 09:43 am

