Subscribe to Senco Gold: Swastika Investmart

    Swastika Investmart has come out with its report on Senco Gold. The research firm has recommended to " Subscribe " the ipo in its research report as on July 04, 2023.

    July 04, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
    Senco Gold Limited is pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades. primarily sell gold and diamond jewellery and also sell jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semiprecious stones and other metals. other offerings also include costume jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. Their products are sold under the “Senco Gold & Diamonds” tradename, through multiple channels, including 75 Company Operated Showrooms and 61 Franchisee Showrooms and various online platforms, including their website www.sencogoldanddiamonds.com.


    Valuation and Outlook

    However, there are some risks involved, such as the highly competitive nature of the market and the volatility of the jewelry market. Nevertheless, the IPO is priced attractively at a P/E of approximately 13x. Taking all factors into account, we will recommend to subscribe this IPO.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

