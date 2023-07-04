Subscribe to Senco Gold: Swastika Investmart

IPO

Swastika Investmart IPO report on Senco Gold

Senco Gold Limited is pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades. primarily sell gold and diamond jewellery and also sell jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semiprecious stones and other metals. other offerings also include costume jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. Their products are sold under the “Senco Gold & Diamonds” tradename, through multiple channels, including 75 Company Operated Showrooms and 61 Franchisee Showrooms and various online platforms, including their website www.sencogoldanddiamonds.com.



Valuation and Outlook

However, there are some risks involved, such as the highly competitive nature of the market and the volatility of the jewelry market. Nevertheless, the IPO is priced attractively at a P/E of approximately 13x. Taking all factors into account, we will recommend to subscribe this IPO.

