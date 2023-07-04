Subscribe to Senco Gold: Nirmal Bang

English
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its report on Senco Gold. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the ipo in its research report as on July 04, 2023.

    July 04, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang IPO report on Senco Gold

    Incorporated in 1994, Senco Gold Limited is a pan-India jewelry retail player. It is the largest organized player in eastern India based on its number of stores. It primarily deals in gold and diamond jewelry along with jewelry made of silver, platinum, precious and semi-precious stones, and other metals. Besides this, it offers costume jewelry, gold, and silver coins, and utensils made of silver in its other offerings.


    Valuation and Outlook

    However, the IPO is issued at 15.5x PE valuation based on its FY23 EPS which is at discount relative to average PE valuation of its peers. Thus, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the issue for listing gains.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 4, 2023 03:38 pm