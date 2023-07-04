Subscribe to Senco Gold: Choice Equity Broking

IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Senco Gold

Senco Gold Ltd. (SGL), the largest organized jewellery retailer in East India, is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 405cr, which opens on 4th Jul. and closes on 6th Jul. 2023. The price band is Rs. 301 - 317 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue (Rs. 270cr) and OFS (Rs. 135cr). The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. From the fresh issue net proceeds, it will be utilizing Rs. 196cr for funding the working capital requirement. SGL’s IPO size is lower, compared to the issue of Rs. 525cr proposed while filing the DRHP. The fresh issue and OFS size are lower by Rs. 55cr and Rs. 65cr, respectively. On 7th Apr. 2022, SGL raised Rs. 75cr by allotting 0.266cr shares to Oman India Joint Investment Fund at Rs. 281.6 per share. SAIF Partners India IV Ltd., one of the investors in SGL is partially offloading its stake (sole selling shareholder) via the OFS route. Post-issue, its stake in the company will decline to 11.64% from pre-IPO stake of 19.23%. Public shareholding will increase to 31.52% from pre-IPO levels of 23.08%. The promoter & promoter group stake will get reduced to 68.48% post the conclusion of the IPO from 76.92%.



Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band, SGL is demanding a P/E multiple of 15.5x (to its FY23 earning), which is at discount to the peer average. Considering its dominant market position in eastern India, diversified product offerings and well-managed operations, we are optimistic on the company’s medium-term outlook. Thus we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

04072023 - Senco Gold -IPO - choice