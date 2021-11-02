Subscribe to S.J.S. Enterprises: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on S.J.S. Enterprises

S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd. (SJS), a decorative aesthetics product company, is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 800cr, which opens on 1st Nov. and closes on 3rd Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 531 - 542 per share. The offer represents around 48.49% of its post issue paid-up equity shares of the company. The issue comprises of only OFS portion. Thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Promoter currently holds 98.86% stake in the company and post-IPO this will come down to 50.37%. Public holding will increase from current 1.14% to 49.63%.



Valuation and Outlook

There are no peers in the listed space that are engaged in the business similar to that of SJS. At higher price band of Rs. 542, SJS is demanding a P/E multiple of 31.7x (to its proforma FY21 EPS of Rs. 17.1), which seems to be on higher side. Thus considering the above observations we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.



