MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to S.J.S. Enterprises: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on S.J.S. Enterprises. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 30, 2021.

Broker Research
November 02, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on S.J.S. Enterprises


S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd. (SJS), a decorative aesthetics product company, is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 800cr, which opens on 1st Nov. and closes on 3rd Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 531 - 542 per share. The offer represents around 48.49% of its post issue paid-up equity shares of the company. The issue comprises of only OFS portion. Thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Promoter currently holds 98.86% stake in the company and post-IPO this will come down to 50.37%. Public holding will increase from current 1.14% to 49.63%.



Valuation and Outlook


There are no peers in the listed space that are engaged in the business similar to that of SJS. At higher price band of Rs. 542, SJS is demanding a P/E multiple of 31.7x (to its proforma FY21 EPS of Rs. 17.1), which seems to be on higher side. Thus considering the above observations we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #S.J.S. Enterprises #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 2, 2021 08:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.