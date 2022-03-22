Subscribe to Ruchi Soya Industries: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey FPO report on Ruchi Soya Industries

Incorporated in 1986, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (RSIL) headquartered at Mumbai, is one of the integrated player in the edible oil business having a presence across entire value chain. It is a largest manufacturer of soya foods branded as ‘Nutrela’ which has become a household and generic name in India. It operates in diverse business segments of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast Moving Health Goods (FMHG) with manufacturing facilities at 23 locations through an access to Pan-India distribution network. It is one of the largest palm plantation company in India. The brands such as Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Ruchi No. 1 have evolved as iconic brands across the country. In Dec’21, Patanjali has completed 2 years of acquiring Ruchi soya. It is also in the business of wind power generation where the renewable power generated is used for sale and for captive use. In FY21, the company has added two new business verticals, i) Honey and ii) Atta. Further in FY22, it has expanded its packaged food portfolio by adding biscuits, cookies, rusks, noodles and breakfast cereals to its products. It has a plan to launch a healthy nutraceutical products in order to venture into a niche and high growth FMHG segment.



Valuation and Outlook

The industry is valued at TTM PE of 31.5x and Ruchi Soya's TTM PE multiple is 33.5x while the FPO is valued at a multiple of 21x. Hence, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ for the listing and long term gains for this FPO.

For all FPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More