English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Ruchi Soya Industries: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey has come out with its report on Ruchi Soya Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the FPO in its research report as on March 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 22, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey FPO report on Ruchi Soya Industries


    Incorporated in 1986, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (RSIL) headquartered at Mumbai, is one of the integrated player in the edible oil business having a presence across entire value chain. It is a largest manufacturer of soya foods branded as ‘Nutrela’ which has become a household and generic name in India. It operates in diverse business segments of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast Moving Health Goods (FMHG) with manufacturing facilities at 23 locations through an access to Pan-India distribution network. It is one of the largest palm plantation company in India. The brands such as Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Ruchi No. 1 have evolved as iconic brands across the country. In Dec’21, Patanjali has completed 2 years of acquiring Ruchi soya. It is also in the business of wind power generation where the renewable power generated is used for sale and for captive use. In FY21, the company has added two new business verticals, i) Honey and ii) Atta. Further in FY22, it has expanded its packaged food portfolio by adding biscuits, cookies, rusks, noodles and breakfast cereals to its products. It has a plan to launch a healthy nutraceutical products in order to venture into a niche and high growth FMHG segment.



    Valuation and Outlook


    The industry is valued at TTM PE of 31.5x and Ruchi Soya's TTM PE multiple is 33.5x while the FPO is valued at a multiple of 21x. Hence, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ for the listing and long term gains for this FPO.


    For all FPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #FPO #FPO - Issues Open #FPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #Ruchi Soya Industries #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 06:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.