Subscribe to Ruchi Soya Industries: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities FPO report on Ruchi Soya Industries

Company is a diversified FMCG and FMHG focused company, with strategically located manufacturing facilities and well recognised brands having pan India presence. Company is one of the largest FMCG companies in the Indian edible oil sector and one of the largest fully integrated edible oil refining companies in India.

Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 615-650 per share at p/e multiple of 28x on pre issue FY21 eps basis. Company with upstream and downstream integration is one of the key players in oil palm plantation & have developed an effective strategy to procure the key raw materials required for business.Also company’s products enjoy strong brand recognition in the Indian market & benefit from a strong, established and extensive distribution network.



Valuation and Outlook

Company has foray into health and wellness space with launch of Nutraceuticals & is Pioneer and market leader in branded TSP space . Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue .

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More