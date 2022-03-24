English
    Subscribe to Ruchi Soya Industries: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Ruchi Soya Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the FPO in its research report as on March 24, 2022.

    March 24, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities FPO report on Ruchi Soya Industries


    Company is a diversified FMCG and FMHG focused company, with strategically located manufacturing facilities and well recognised brands having pan India presence. Company is one of the largest FMCG companies in the Indian edible oil sector and one of the largest fully integrated edible oil refining companies in India.


    Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 615-650 per share at p/e multiple of 28x on pre issue FY21 eps basis. Company with upstream and downstream integration is one of the key players in oil palm plantation & have developed an effective strategy to procure the key raw materials required for business.Also company’s products enjoy strong brand recognition in the Indian market & benefit from a strong, established and extensive distribution network.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Company has foray into health and wellness space with launch of Nutraceuticals & is Pioneer and market leader in branded TSP space . Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue .

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    Tags: #FPO #FPO - Issues Open #FPO Broker Analysis #Hem Securities #Ruchi Soya Industries #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 01:21 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.