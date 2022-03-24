English
    Subscribe to Ruchi Soya Industries: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Ruchi Soya Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the FPO in its research report as on March 23, 2022.

    March 24, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Choice Equity Broking FPO report on Ruchi Soya Industries


    Edible oil firm Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. (Ruchi Soya), which is owned by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., is coming up with an FPO to raise Rs. 4,300cr, which opens on 24th Mar. and closes on 28th Mar. 2022. The price band is Rs. 615 - 650 per share. This FPO issue is primarily to bring down the promoter group’s stake in the company to the norms as prescribed by the capital market regulator. PreFPO, the promoter group held 98.90% stake, while the public shareholders held 1.10% stake in the company. At higher price band, the issue is priced at a discount of 28.6% to Monday’s (i.e. 21st Mar. 2022) closing price. The FPO only comprises of fresh issue of shares. From the net proceeds, Rs. 2,664cr will be utilized for the repayment/prepayment of the borrowings, while another Rs. 593cr will be used to fund the incremental working capital requirement of the company.



    Valuation and Outlook


    At higher price band of Rs. 650, Ruchi Soya is demanding an TTM EV/S multiple of 1x, which is inline to its only listed peer i.e. Adani Wilmar Ltd. The edible oil business is likely to have a secular growth trend, but there is a huge untapped market for its Food & FMCG business segment. Thus, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 24, 2022 12:00 pm
