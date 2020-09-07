Subscribe to Route Mobile: HEM Securities

HEM Securities IPO report on Route Mobile

Company provide cloud-communication platform as a service (“CPaaS”) to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players and mobile network operators (“MNOs”). According to the ROCCO Report 2020, company was ranked as a tier one application-to-peer (“A2P”) service provider internationally. Further, company was ranked second globally as a tier one A2P service provider in 2017. Company was also ranked first for ‘value added services’ provided, its ‘implementation process’ and its ‘uptime performance’ among tier one vendors. In the three months ended June 30, 2020, through its cloud communications platform, company processed more than 6.95 billion billable transactions. In Fiscal 2020, company’s platform managed more than 30.31 billion billable transactions from its clients and was used by more than 2,700 clients while it managed more than 24.74 billion billable transactions in Fiscal 2019.

Valuation and Outlook

Therefore, , we recommend “Subscribe” the issue both for listing gains & long term horizon.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.