Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Route Mobile: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Route Mobile. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 08, 2020

Geojit's IPO report on Route Mobile


Route Mobile Ltd (RML), incorporated in 2004, is a Mumbai headquartered leading Cloud-communication platform provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and Mobile network operators. Their product portfolio includes smart solutions in Messaging, Voice, Email and SMS filtering, Analytics and Monetization. RML is one of the most prominent and largest CPaaS (cloud communication platform as a service) players in the world, especially in Asia, Africa & the Middle East. RML has ~300+employees and has served over 30,150 clients, since inception. They have access to 800+ networks across the globe, 255+ direct connections to Telecom operators and 3,000+ active monthly billable clients.



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of Rs.350, RML is available at a P/E of 28.8x and when we annualize Q1FY21 numbers we arrive at a P/E of 18.5x for FY21E on a post issue basis. Given that there is no listed peer to compare, and based on stable financial performance and niche business model, we assign a subscribe rating on this IPO.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:34 pm

