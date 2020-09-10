Subscribe to Route Mobile: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capitall's IPO report on Route Mobile

Route Mobile Limited ( Route Mobile) was Incorporated on May 14, 2004, which provides Cloud-communication Platform as a Service (“CPaaS”) to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players and Mobile Network Operators (“MNOs”). Route Mobile is currently ranked 2nd globally as a tier 1 A2P service provider and also ranked 1st for ‘value added services’ provided. Company presently has a workforce of more than 300 persons. Company is serving its clients through 18 locations across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America. Company’s operations are internally aligned into three business verticals namely Enterprise, Mobile Operator and Business Process outsourcing. In Fiscal 2020 and in the 3 months ended June 30, 2020, it has serviced 2,787 customers and 1,380 customers, respectively, across sectors including social media, banking and financial services, aviation, retail, internet/e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom.



Valuation and Outlook

Route Mobile being ranked 2nd globally in tier 1 A2P service provider is likely to benefit. Diversified and global client base across industries, scalable delivery platform supported by good Infrastructure, robust business model with consistent financial track record are the key positive factors which augur well for the company. Thus we recommend Investors to subscribe for issue.

