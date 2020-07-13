App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Ventura Securities

Ventura Securities Rossari Biotech (Rossari) is one of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturing company in India, catering to various customer needs across FMCG, apparel, and poultry and animal feed industries.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Ventura Securities' IPO report on Rossari Biotech


Rossari Biotech (Rossari) is one of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturing company in India, catering to various customer needs across FMCG, apparel, and poultry and animal feed industries. The company has built focused R&D capabilities around customer requirements and sustainable products and processes. Rossari operates in 18 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Mauritius. The company has a range of 1,948 different products under the three segments given below. It has 2 R&D facilities, one at Silvassa and the other at Mumbai for synthesis research, technical services and new product formulation and development. Rossari is a flexible & agile company known for its speed to market in innovating products and customized solutions.



Valuation and Outlook



The proposed Rossari issue size is of Rs. 494 cr – Rs 496 cr. An aggregate of up to 1,16,76,470 equity shares (11,76,470 equity shares by way of Fresh Issue and 1,05,00,000 by way of Offer for Sale by existing shareholders) is being offered, which will constitute 42.70% of the post offer paid-up equity share capital. The price band for the issue is Rs. 423 per share (lower price band) to Rs 425 per share (upper price band), and the bid lot is 35 shares and multiples thereof. There is an eligible employee discount of Rs 97 per share and the per share Face Value is Rs 2.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Rossari Biotech #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Ventura Securities

