Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Geojit

Geojit's IPO report on Rossari Biotech



Rossari Biotech Limited (RB) is one of the leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals in India with a diversified product profile of 2,030 products. Also largest manufacturer of textile specialty chemicals in India. Its main product categories include; (a) Home, personal and performance chemicals, (b) textile specialty chemicals and (c) animal health and nutritional products. RB has presence in 17 foreign countries including Vietnam, Bangladesh and Mauritius.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs425, RB available at P/E of 33.8x FY20 which seems expensive when compared to peers. However, considering RoE at ~44% (last 3-year Avg.), strong revenue growth and expanding margin profile support our 'SUBSCRIBE' rating for long term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.