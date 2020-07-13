Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Choice Equity Broking

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Rossari Biotech. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on July 10, 2020

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Choice Equity Broking's IPO report on Rossari Biotech


Specialty chemicals manufacturer, Rossari Biotech Ltd. (Rossari) is planning to raise up to Rs. 5,000mn through an IPO, which will open on 13th Jul. and close on 15th Jul. 2020. The price band is Rs. 423 - 425 per share. • On 20th Feb. 2020, Rossari has undertaken a pre-ipo placement aggregating Rs. 1,000mn. During the process, the company has allotted 2.35mn shares at an price of Rs. 425 per share. Consequently, the fresh issue size of Rs. 1,500mn got reduced to Rs. 500mn. • Since the issue is a combination of fresh and OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 650mn will be utilized for the repayment/prepayment of certain debt availed by the company. Rest amount i.e. Rs. 500mn will be utilized to fund working capital requirement.


Valuation and Outlook


Currently, the specialty chemicals sector is red hot mainly due to the positive sentiments prevailing among the investors as India is likely to be a global manufacturing substitute to China post Covid-19 and also the likely import ban after the recent Indo-China border skirmish. • On valuation front, based on the higher price band, Rossari is demanding a P/E multiple of 33.7x (to its restated FY20 EPS of Rs. 12.6). The demand valuation is at premium to peer average of 29.5x and thus there is little left for the retail investors. Considering the above observations and the future growth prospects, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Rossari Biotech #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.