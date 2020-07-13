Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's IPO report on Rossari Biotech

Rossari Biotech (RBL) is one of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturing Company in India catering to FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries. Product portfolio of the Company is categorized mainly into three categories i) Home, personal care and performance chemicals (HPPC) ii) Textile specialty chemicals (TSC) iii) Animal health and Nutrition products. Company operate its business in India as well as 17 foreign countries. As on 31st May, 2020, it had a range of 2,030 different products sold across the three product categories.

Valuation and Outlook

Due to rising demand for hand sanitizers, disinfectants, cleaning chemical manufactured by Rossari, its business performance has boomed. Thus, We recommend investors to ‘Subscribe’ for this issue.

