Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's IPO report on Rossari Biotech

A leading specialty chemicals manufacturer in India, Rossari Biotech provides customised solutions for specific industrial and production requirements for the FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries through a diversified product range comprising home- and personal-care, and performance chemicals, textile chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.

Valuation and Outlook

We believe this multiple is within the range of the sector average and due to growth prospects on the greater capacity and increase in demand for the products. The high return ratios coupled with the proof of concept in the historic growth rates provide further comfort.

