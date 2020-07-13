App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Rossari Biotech. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on July 10, 2020

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Anand Rathi's IPO report on Rossari Biotech


A leading specialty chemicals manufacturer in India, Rossari Biotech provides customised solutions for specific industrial and production requirements for the FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries through a diversified product range comprising home- and personal-care, and performance chemicals, textile chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.


Valuation and Outlook


We believe this multiple is within the range of the sector average and due to growth prospects on the greater capacity and increase in demand for the products. The high return ratios coupled with the proof of concept in the historic growth rates provide further comfort.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Rossari Biotech #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

