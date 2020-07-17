App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 03:09 PM IST

Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Ajcon Research

Ajcon Research Rossari Biotech Started in CY03 as “Rossari Lab tech”, a partnership firm, Rossari was converted to Company in CY09 by Mr. Edward Menezes and Mr. Sunil Chari.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Ajcon Research's IPO report on Rossari Biotech


Started in CY03 as “Rossari Lab tech”, a partnership firm, Rossari was converted to Company in CY09 by Mr. Edward Menezes and Mr. Sunil Chari. Today, the Company is one of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturing company in India catering to various customers’ needs across FMCG, apparel, and poultry and animal feed industries (1,960 different products sold across different end industries). The Company is led by experienced promoters with 45+ years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry assisted by KMPs with 80+ years of experience cumulatively. The Company has Pan-India presence through 206 distributors and across 17 countries through 29 distributors as on January 31, 2020. Rossari Biotech manufactures majority of its products in-house from their manufacturing facility at Silvassa and currently setting up another manufacturing facility at Dahej in Gujarat with a proposed installed capacity of 132,500 MTPA. It has 2 R&D facilities– one within the Silvassa Manufacturing Facility and second in Mumbai.



Valuation and Outlook



ROE of 31.79 percent and ROCE of 24.79 percent for FY19. We recommend “SUBSCRIBE” to issue for listing gains.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Ajcon Research #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Rossari Biotech #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

