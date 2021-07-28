Subscribe to Rolex Rings: KR Choksey

Each Zomato share of face value of Rs 1 was sold at Rs 76. It got listed around Rs. 116 and is now above Rs 140. (Representative image)

KR Choksey IPO report on Rolex Rings

Rolex Rings Limited or "RR" is one of the top five forging companies in India in terms of installed capacity and a manufacturer and global supplier of hot rolled forged and machined bearing rings, and automotive components for segments of vehicles including 2W, PVs, CVs, off-highway vehicles, EVs, industrial machinery, wind turbines and railways, amongst other segments. It supplies domestically and internationally to large customers including leading bearing manufacturing companies, tier-I suppliers to global auto companies and some auto OEMs. RR is a major supplier to some of the leading players including SKF India , Schaeffler India, Timken India, NEI and NRB which together account for 81% of the market share of Indian bearing industry.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper band of IPO price of INR 900, it is valued at a P/E multiple of 35 (on recalculated EPS excluding the INR 25 Cr deferred tax credit) which is lower than the industry average of 83. Considering company’s long standing relationships and diverse product portfolio in the wake of not so robust financials, concentrated client base and sub optimal capacity utilisation, we recommend a ‘Subscribe’ for listing gains.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

