Subscribe to Rainbow Children’s Medicare: ICICI Direct

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Rainbow Children’s Medicare
Rainbow Children’s Hospital is a leading multi-specialty paediatric, obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain in India, operating 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds. Core specialties include paediatrics, neonatal intensive care, paediatric intensive care, paediatric multi-specialty and paediatric quaternary care • Birthright by Rainbow is one of the largest obstetrics and gynaecology service provider, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multidisciplinary foetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care • Bed capacity: 1500 (mature:1052, new:448), 9MFY22 occupancy:46% (mature:50%, new:36%), ARPOBD: Rs 45,951, ALOS: 2.85 days.
Valuation and Outlook
We assign SUBSCRIBE rating given its unique model and decent valuation.
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.