English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Rainbow Children’s Medicare: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 26, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    Rainbow Childrens Medicare IPO

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal IPO report on Rainbow Children’s Medicare


    Rainbow Children’s Hospital is a leading multi-specialty paediatric, obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain in India, operating 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds. Core specialties include paediatrics, neonatal intensive care, paediatric intensive care, paediatric multi-specialty and paediatric quaternary care • Birthright by Rainbow is one of the largest obstetrics and gynaecology service provider, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multidisciplinary foetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care • Bed capacity: 1500 (mature:1052, new:448), 9MFY22 occupancy:46% (mature:50%, new:36%), ARPOBD: Rs 45,951, ALOS: 2.85 days.



    Valuation and Outlook


    We assign SUBSCRIBE rating given its unique model and decent valuation.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all IPO stories, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Campus Activewear (India) #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 04:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.