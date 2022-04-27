English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Geojit

    Geojit has come out with its report on Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    Rainbow Childrens Medicare IPO

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit IPO report on Rainbow Children’s Medicare


    Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd (RCML) incorporated on August 7,1998 is a leading multi-specialty paediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain in India, operating 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities. RCML’s core specialities are paediatrics, which includes newborn and paediatric intensive care, paediatric multispecialty services, paediatric quaternary care (including multi organ transplants); and obstetrics and gynaecology, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care. As of December 31, 2021, RMCL has 641 full-time doctors and 1,947 part-time/visiting doctors. RCML is backed by UK’s development finance institution CDC (~holds ~30.5% shares of RCML).


    Valuation and Outlook


    At the upper price band of Rs.542, RCML is priced at 32.6x (FY22E annualized) which appears to be reasonably priced compared to its peers. Hence, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a short to medium term basis considering its strong financial performance both topline and bottom-line, improving margins, focus on child-care services and growing preference for specialty maternity hospitals.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Campus Activewear (India) #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.