    Subscribe to Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi IPO report on Rainbow Children's Medicare


    Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited (“RCML””) is a leading multispecialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain in India, operating 14 hospitals and 3 clinics in 6 cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds, as of December 31, 2021. RCML had the highest number of hospital beds amongst comparable players in the maternity and pediatric healthcare delivery sector, as of March 31, 2021. Their core specialties are pediatrics, which includes newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including multi organ transplants); and obstetrics and gynecology, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care.



    Valuation and Outlook


    The company has a robust track record of performance and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe-Long Term" rating to this IPO.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Campus Activewear (India) #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:20 am
