Subscribe to Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi IPO report on Rainbow Children's Medicare

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited (“RCML””) is a leading multispecialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain in India, operating 14 hospitals and 3 clinics in 6 cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds, as of December 31, 2021. RCML had the highest number of hospital beds amongst comparable players in the maternity and pediatric healthcare delivery sector, as of March 31, 2021. Their core specialties are pediatrics, which includes newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including multi organ transplants); and obstetrics and gynecology, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care.



Valuation and Outlook

The company has a robust track record of performance and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe-Long Term" rating to this IPO.

