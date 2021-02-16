MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to RailTel corporation of india: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on RailTel corporation of india. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on February 16, 2021.

Broker Research
February 16, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST

KR Choksey IPO report on RailTel corporation of india


Incorporated in 2000, RailTel with the aim of modernizing the existing telecom system for train control, operation and safety and to generate additional revenues by creating nationwide broadband and multimedia network by laying optical fiber cable by using the right of way along railway tracks. It is information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. RailTel is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise, wholly-owned by the Government of India and under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. As of January 31, 2021, the company’s optical fiber network covers 59,098 route kilometers and covers 5,929 railway stations across towns and cities in India. The transport network is built on high-capacity dense wavelength division multiplexing (“DWDM”) technology and an Internet protocol/ multi-protocol label switching (“MPLS”) network over it to support mission critical communication requirements of Indian Railways and other customers.


Valuation and Outlook


Accordingly, there are significant opportunities for companies, such as, RailTel pursuant to the Indian Railways ambitious plans. Given the Railway plan for modernization of its network, we expect RailTel to benefit from the opportunity going ahead and hence we give a “Subscribe” rating to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #RailTel Corporation of India #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:04 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.