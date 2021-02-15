Subscribe to Railtel corporation of india: Hem Securities

MARKET NEWS

Railtel corporation of india: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Railtel corporation of india. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on February 12, 2021.

February 15, 2021
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Railtel corporation of india


Company is a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise wholly owned by the Government of India & under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways (“MoR”) & is a information & communications technology (“ICT”) infrastructure provider & is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India.


Valuation and Outlook


Also the edge which company holds over its peers in terms of financial performance makes this issue attractive to deploy the funds in. Hence we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 15, 2021 11:36 am

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

