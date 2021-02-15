Subscribe to Railtel corporation of india: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on Railtel corporation of india

Company is a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise wholly owned by the Government of India & under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways (“MoR”) & is a information & communications technology (“ICT”) infrastructure provider & is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India.

Valuation and Outlook

Also the edge which company holds over its peers in terms of financial performance makes this issue attractive to deploy the funds in. Hence we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.