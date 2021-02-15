Subscribe to Railtel corporation of india: Geojit

MARKET NEWS

Geojit has come out with its report on Railtel corporation of india. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on February 15, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on Railtel corporation of india


RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (RCIL) is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. A neutral telecom infra provider is a third party who has little or no part in providing Internet service to the end-user but allows interconnection between multiple telecommunication carriers (like Airtel, Reliance Jio). Incorporated in 2000, it is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise, wholly-owned by the Government of India and under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. RailTel undertakes various ICT projects for the Indian Railways, central government and state governments.



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of Rs.94, RailTel is available at a P/E of 21.4x on FY20 basis, which appears fully priced. Considering, increasing data usage, GoI’s digital India initiatives and further diversification plans of RailTel, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #RailTel Corporation of India #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Feb 15, 2021 05:38 pm

