Subscribe to Railtel corporation of india: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit IPO report on Railtel corporation of india

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (RCIL) is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. A neutral telecom infra provider is a third party who has little or no part in providing Internet service to the end-user but allows interconnection between multiple telecommunication carriers (like Airtel, Reliance Jio). Incorporated in 2000, it is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise, wholly-owned by the Government of India and under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. RailTel undertakes various ICT projects for the Indian Railways, central government and state governments.



Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs.94, RailTel is available at a P/E of 21.4x on FY20 basis, which appears fully priced. Considering, increasing data usage, GoI’s digital India initiatives and further diversification plans of RailTel, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.