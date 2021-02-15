Subscribe to RailTel corporation of india: Choice Equity Broking

MARKET NEWS

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on RailTel corporation of india. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on February 12, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Railtel corporation of india


RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (RailTel), a miniratna fully owned by the central government that provides telecom & data services to the public and private sectors is planning to raise up to Rs. 8,200mn through an IPO, which opens on 16th Feb. and closes on 18th Feb. 2021. The price band is Rs. 93 - 94 per share. • The issue comprises of OFS issue only. Thus company will not receive any fund from the IPO.


Valuation and Outlook


However, considering the futuristic service & growth plans of the IR and RailTel’s ability to monetize its existing assets through subscription plans and co-sharing with private operators, we feel that fundamentals are positive for the company. Thus we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.