Subscribe to Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

PRUDENT CORPORATE ADVISORY SERVICES LIMITED (PCAS) is amongst the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management (“AAUM”) and commission received. As on Dec 31, 2021, mutual fund distribution business (AUM) stood at Rs48,411 cr with 92% of their total AUM being equity oriented. Total issue is purely OFS of 0.85 cr shares. At the higher price band of Rs630, issue size comes at Rs539 cr. During 9MFY22, PCAS reported operating revenue of Rs321 cr and PAT of Rs58 cr.

Valuation and Outlook

We believe the demanding valuation at Rs2,608 cr is expensive leaving no margin of safety for investors in highly financial products distribution industry. Considering all above parameters, we assign ‘Subscribe with Caution’ rating to the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More