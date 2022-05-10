Subscribe to Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi IPO report on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited is an independent retail wealth management services group in India and is amongst the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management (“AAUM”) and commission received. The company offers a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across both online and offline channels. The company grew faster among national distributors (amongst the top 10 mutual fund distributors) in terms of commission and AAUM with a CAGR of 34.4% and 32.5% respectively for the five year period ending Fiscal 2021.

Valuation and Outlook

However, the IPO is richly priced and the company will have to continue growing its business at a high growth rate, in order to justify the valuations - hence we give the IPO a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More