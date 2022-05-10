English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Prudent Corporate Advisory Servicesa. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 10, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi IPO report on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services


    Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited is an independent retail wealth management services group in India and is amongst the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management (“AAUM”) and commission received. The company offers a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across both online and offline channels. The company grew faster among national distributors (amongst the top 10 mutual fund distributors) in terms of commission and AAUM with a CAGR of 34.4% and 32.5% respectively for the five year period ending Fiscal 2021.


    Valuation and Outlook


    However, the IPO is richly priced and the company will have to continue growing its business at a high growth rate, in order to justify the valuations - hence we give the IPO a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prudent Corporate Advisory Services #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 10, 2022 11:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.