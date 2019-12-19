Subscribe to Prince Pipes and Fittings: Geojit

Geojit's IPO report on Prince Pipes and Fittings

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, is a leading manufacturer of polymer pipes and fittings in India, offering products for varied applications in plumbing, irrigation, and soil, waste and rain water (“SWR”) management. The company markets its products under two brand names: Prince Piping Systems; and Trubore. They have more than 30 years’ experience in the polymer pipes segment. With six strategically located manufacturing plants, the company has strong presence in North, West and South India.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs178, the company is available at P/E of 23.5x on FY19 which is 22% discount to its peers and we have a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating with short to medium term perspective.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.