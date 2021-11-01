MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to PB Fintech: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on PB Fintech. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 28, 2021.

Broker Research
November 01, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on PB Fintech


PB Fintech Ltd. (PBFL), which operates online insurance marketplace “Policybazaar” and credit comparison portal “Paisabazaar” is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 5,710cr, which opens on 1st Nov. and closes on 3rd Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 940 - 980 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 1,500cr will be used for enhancing the visibility & awareness of its brands; Rs. 375cr will be utilized in funding new opportunities; Rs. 600cr will be used for funding strategic investments & acquisitions and Rs. 375cr will be used to expand business outside India. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 980, PBFL is demanding an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 40.5x, which seems to be very stretched. Considering the above observations we assign “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #PB Fintech #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 1, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.