Subscribe to PB Fintech: Choice Equity Broking

PB Fintech Ltd. (PBFL), which operates online insurance marketplace “Policybazaar” and credit comparison portal “Paisabazaar” is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 5,710cr, which opens on 1st Nov. and closes on 3rd Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 940 - 980 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 1,500cr will be used for enhancing the visibility & awareness of its brands; Rs. 375cr will be utilized in funding new opportunities; Rs. 600cr will be used for funding strategic investments & acquisitions and Rs. 375cr will be used to expand business outside India. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 980, PBFL is demanding an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 40.5x, which seems to be very stretched. Considering the above observations we assign “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.

