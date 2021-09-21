MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Paras Defence and Space Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 21, 2021.

September 21, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
Motilal Oswal IPO report on Paras Defence and Space Technologies


Paras Defence (PDSTL) is one of the leading ‘Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured’ (IDDM) category private sector companies engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing of a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence we recommend Subscribe. Further given the current buoyant market and high interest for defence stocks, the issue could see listing gains as well.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #Paras Defence and Space Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Sep 21, 2021 01:21 pm

