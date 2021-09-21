Subscribe to Paras Defence and Space Technologies: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey IPO report on Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (Paras Defence) was incorporated in 2009. It is one of India's leading private sector companies in the "Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured" ("IDDM") category, catering to four major segments of the Indian defence sector, namely defence and space optics, defence electronics, electro-magnetic pulse ("EMP") protection solutions, and heavy engineering. The company is also the sole Indian supplier of critical imaging components such as large size optics and diffractive gratings for space applications in India. Additionally, the company derives most of its revenues from the Government arms and associated entities.



Valuation and Outlook

Additionally, increased customer demand for the company's space optics products would boost revenue and profitability going forward. As a result, we recommend a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating for the Paras Defence IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More