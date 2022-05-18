Subscribe to Paradeep Phosphates: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Paradeep Phosphates
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is the second largest private sector manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers in India and the second largest private sector manufacturer in terms of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (“DAP”) volume sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of NitrogenPhosphorus-Potassium (“NPK”) (namely NPK-10, NPK-12 and NP-20), Zypmite, Phospho-gypsum and Hydroflorosilicic Acid (“HFSA”).
Valuation and Outlook
Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term .
