 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Paradeep Phosphates: Hem Securities

Broker Research
May 18, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Paradeep Phosphates. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 17, 2022.

Paradeep Phosphates

Hem Securities IPO report on Paradeep Phosphates

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is the second largest private sector manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers in India and the second largest private sector manufacturer in terms of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (“DAP”) volume sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of NitrogenPhosphorus-Potassium (“NPK”) (namely NPK-10, NPK-12 and NP-20), Zypmite, Phospho-gypsum and Hydroflorosilicic Acid (“HFSA”).

Valuation and Outlook

Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term .

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Paradeep Phosphates #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: May 18, 2022 03:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.