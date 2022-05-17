English
    Subscribe to Paradeep Phosphates: Geojit

    Geojit has come out with its report on Paradeep Phosphates. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Geojit IPO report on Paradeep Phosphates


    Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) is the 2nd largest private sector manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers in India and the 2nd largest private sector manufacturer in terms of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in 9MFY22 volume sales. Incorporated in 1981, PPL is a joint venture of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (ZACL) and OCP Group S.A. (OCP), which currently holds 80.45% of the equity share capital of the Company, with the balance being held by the Government of India. They are primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium (NPK), Zypmite, Phospho-gypsum etc. with a strong presence in the eastern part of India.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Considering PPL’s expansion plans, deepening the presence in western and southern regions of India, we assign a ‘Subscribe’ rating for the issue on a short to medium basis.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 09:22 am
