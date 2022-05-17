Subscribe to Paradeep Phosphates: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit IPO report on Paradeep Phosphates

Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) is the 2nd largest private sector manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers in India and the 2nd largest private sector manufacturer in terms of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in 9MFY22 volume sales. Incorporated in 1981, PPL is a joint venture of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (ZACL) and OCP Group S.A. (OCP), which currently holds 80.45% of the equity share capital of the Company, with the balance being held by the Government of India. They are primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium (NPK), Zypmite, Phospho-gypsum etc. with a strong presence in the eastern part of India.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering PPL’s expansion plans, deepening the presence in western and southern regions of India, we assign a ‘Subscribe’ rating for the issue on a short to medium basis.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More