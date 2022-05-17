 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Paradeep Phosphates: Choice Equity Broking

Broker Research
May 17, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Paradeep Phosphates. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 16, 2022.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Paradeep Phosphates

Fertilizer company Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (PPL), is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 1,500cr, which opens on 17th May and closes on 19th May 2022. The price band is Rs. 39 - 42 per share. • The Government of India as one of the promoter entities, is fully offloading its stake (19.55%) in the company. • The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and OFS portion. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 520cr will be used to partially fund the acquisition of Goa facility and another Rs. 300cr will be utilized for repayment/prepayment of the borrowings availed by the company.

Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 42, PPL is demanding an FY21 EV/Sales multiple of 0.7x, which is at significant discount to the peer average of 1.1x. Considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Paradeep Phosphates #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: May 17, 2022 12:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.