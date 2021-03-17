English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Nazara Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 17, 2021.

Broker Research
March 17, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Nazara Technologies


Nazara is well diversified with some of the most recognizable IPs under its kitty, viz., Kiddopia in gamified early learning (39% of revenue), Nodwin & Sportskeeda in eSports (32%), WCC & CarromClash in simulation games (5%), and Halaplay Technologies in real money games (3%), while Telco Subscription forms 21% of revenue. It enjoys leadership in eSports with 80% market share and cricket simulation games where WCC is India’s most awarded mobile game. It’s capabilities of in-house content creation, game engine development, technology stack development and relationships with other participants in gaming, would help in further penetration and increase monetization.



Valuation and Outlook


The issue is first of its kind listing and has no peer comparison in India. We believe that the market would like to give premium valuation to emerging growth stories like mobile gaming. We recommend Subscribe.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #Nazara Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 17, 2021 04:22 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.