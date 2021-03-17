Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Nazara Technologies

Nazara is well diversified with some of the most recognizable IPs under its kitty, viz., Kiddopia in gamified early learning (39% of revenue), Nodwin & Sportskeeda in eSports (32%), WCC & CarromClash in simulation games (5%), and Halaplay Technologies in real money games (3%), while Telco Subscription forms 21% of revenue. It enjoys leadership in eSports with 80% market share and cricket simulation games where WCC is India’s most awarded mobile game. It’s capabilities of in-house content creation, game engine development, technology stack development and relationships with other participants in gaming, would help in further penetration and increase monetization.



Valuation and Outlook

The issue is first of its kind listing and has no peer comparison in India. We believe that the market would like to give premium valuation to emerging growth stories like mobile gaming. We recommend Subscribe.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More