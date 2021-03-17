Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies is a leading India based diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems.



Valuation and Outlook

Also company being the pioneer in field will get the first mover advantage Hence , we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term.

