Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit IPO report on Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies Ltd (NTL), incorporated on December 8th, 1999, is a leading gaming & sports media platform with presence in India and global markets such as Africa and North America. The company offers a range of diversified gaming products across interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning (learning through games for children aged between 2-6 years). NTL is one among the leading live eSports streaming and on-demand eSports media content companies with a market share of over 80% in India. World Cricket Championship (WCC) in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin in eSports and Halaplay in skill-based, fantasy & trivia games are some of its offerings.



Valuation and Outlook

The company will also enjoy limited competition from domestic players and strong backing from a fast-growing Indian gaming market, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a short to medium-term basis.

For all IPO stories, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More