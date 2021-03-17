English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Nazara Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 17, 2021.

Broker Research
March 17, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit IPO report on Nazara Technologies


Nazara Technologies Ltd (NTL), incorporated on December 8th, 1999, is a leading gaming & sports media platform with presence in India and global markets such as Africa and North America. The company offers a range of diversified gaming products across interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning (learning through games for children aged between 2-6 years). NTL is one among the leading live eSports streaming and on-demand eSports media content companies with a market share of over 80% in India. World Cricket Championship (WCC) in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin in eSports and Halaplay in skill-based, fantasy & trivia games are some of its offerings.




Valuation and Outlook


The company will also enjoy limited competition from domestic players and strong backing from a fast-growing Indian gaming market, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a short to medium-term basis.


For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Nazara Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 17, 2021 04:31 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.