Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities has come out with its report on Nazara Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 16, 2021.

March 16, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
 
 
Cholamandalam Securities IPO report on Nazara Technologies


Incorporated in 1999, Nazara Technologies Ltd is diversified gaming and sports media platform. The company offers range of diversified gaming products across Interactive gaming, eSports, and gamified early learning ecosystem across emerging markets i.e. India, Africa, South East Asia, Middle East, and Latin America. CarromClash and World Cricket Championships in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports, and Halaplay and Qunami are some of its offerings. The business operates in different segments; Subscription-based, Freemium Business, eSports, Gamified early learning, and Real money gaming. The company derives majority of revenue from subscription fees charged to customers under the gamified early learning and eSports business segments, accounted for 71.03% of revenues for the six months period ended on Sep 30, 2020.



Valuation and Outlook


The company’s telco subscription offerings comprise over 1,021 android games, which primarily target mass-mobile internet users in emerging markets, including first-time mobile gamers. Monetisation is done through periodic, daily, weekly or monthly subscriptions through carrier billing, depending on arrangements with the telecom operators.


TAGS: #Cholamandalam Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Nazara Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 16, 2021 08:47 pm

