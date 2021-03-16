English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Nazara Technologies: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Nazara Technologies. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 16, 2021.

Broker Research
March 16, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Nazara Technologies


Nazara Technologies Ltd. (Nazara), a gaming and sports media platform is planning to raise up to Rs. 5,830mn through an IPO, which opens on 17th Mar. and closes on 19th Mar. 2021. The price band is Rs. 1,100 – 1,101 per share. The issue is fully OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.



Valuation and Outlook


Thus, considering the nascent stage of domestic gaming market and the dominant position of the Nazara in key growth segments, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Nazara Technologies #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 16, 2021 08:46 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.