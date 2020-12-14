PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 14, 2020

Broker Research
December 14, 2020 / 07:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities


Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited (Mrs. Bectors Food) was incorporated on September 15, 1995. The company is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India. The company manufactures and market a range of its biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestives and glucose under its flagship brand ‘Mrs. Bector’s Cremica’. They also manufacture and market bakery products in savoury and sweet categories which include breads, buns, pizza bases and cakes under its brand ‘English Oven’. It is one of the leading biscuit brands in the premium and mid-premium segment in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and ‘English Oven’ is the one of the largest selling brand in the premium bakery segment in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. They are the largest supplier of buns in India to reputed QSR chains such as Burger King India Ltd., Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. and Yum! Restaurants (India) Pvt. Ltd.



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper band of issue price, Mrs. Bector will trade at a Price/EPS multiple of 28x of its annualized H1FY21 revenue, which is at a discount to its listed peer like Britannia Industries Ltd (50.5 x), and at a premium to ITC (18.9 x) and Anmol (7.7 x). We believe that current price band is undervalued, looking at the growth potential in the company. We anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Mrs. Bectors IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 14, 2020 07:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.